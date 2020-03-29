Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,483 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of WEX worth $27,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

NYSE WEX opened at $108.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.16. WEX Inc has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.