Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 150,990 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Navistar International worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Navistar International by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAV. Robert W. Baird cut Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Navistar International stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28. Navistar International Corp has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

