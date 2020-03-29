Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.19% of Continental Building Products worth $27,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 134,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.