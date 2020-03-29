Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 295,918 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,918 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of ACI Worldwide worth $28,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACIW shares. Stephens cut ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.