Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 901,474 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,857,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. TheStreet cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.52.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.