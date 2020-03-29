Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299,327 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Helmerich & Payne worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.71 and a beta of 1.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.98.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

