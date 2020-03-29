Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Sterling Bancorp worth $29,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 55.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 82,936 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 65.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,148.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.07.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

