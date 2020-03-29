Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.51.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

