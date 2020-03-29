Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $27,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $350.81 on Friday. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.06.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell acquired 55 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.52 per share, with a total value of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.