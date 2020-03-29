Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.34% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 238.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 179,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

