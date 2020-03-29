Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,946 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,268.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

