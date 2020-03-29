Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 337.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cable One by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cable One by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

CABO stock opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. Cable One Inc has a 52-week low of $974.03 and a 52-week high of $1,830.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,569.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,479.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

