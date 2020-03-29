Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,878,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,286,000 after purchasing an additional 105,847 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,920,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747,351 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,220,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,942 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

