Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner purchased 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

