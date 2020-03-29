Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 143.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,393 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 58,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth $62,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Heo purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $134,490. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIFI stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.41.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

