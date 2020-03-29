H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 120 by Berenberg Bank

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) received a SEK 120 price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HM.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a SEK 122 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 175.78.

Shares of HM.B stock opened at SEK 123 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of SEK 181.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 188.92. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

