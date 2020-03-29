Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.39. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 250.20 ($3.29).

In other news, insider Keith Williams purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($101,289.13).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

