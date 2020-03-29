Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s previous close.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.25 ($29.36).

ETR:HHFA opened at €12.54 ($14.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a one year low of €12.54 ($14.58) and a one year high of €25.38 ($29.51). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

