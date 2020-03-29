Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,746,600 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 15,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

