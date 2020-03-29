Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. Haynes International has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

In related news, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Haynes International by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Haynes International by 958.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 88,460 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.