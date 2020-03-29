HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after buying an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,456,000 after buying an additional 694,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,467,000 after buying an additional 583,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.47. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Several brokerages have commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

