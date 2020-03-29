Head-To-Head Analysis: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) vs. Air Canada (NASDAQ:ACDVF)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Air Canada 7.69% 27.83% 3.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EHang and Air Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Air Canada 0 1 7 0 2.88

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Air Canada has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 262.02%. Given Air Canada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Canada is more favorable than EHang.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Air Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 31.73 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -8.51 Air Canada $14.42 billion 0.22 $1.11 billion N/A N/A

Air Canada has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Summary

Air Canada beats EHang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

