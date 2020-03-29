Head-To-Head Contrast: CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN)

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 15.28% 24.98% 7.30% Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 14.14% 22.93% 10.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CEMIG and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CEMIG has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.44 $476.61 million $0.25 7.20 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.09 $693.07 million $4.67 0.67

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CEMIG. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEMIG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CEMIG beats Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

