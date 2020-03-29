Head to Head Contrast: Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) versus Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Chembio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 1.18 -$70.08 million ($22.85) -0.05 Chembio Diagnostics $34.46 million 2.88 -$13.68 million ($0.79) -7.09

Chembio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals. Chembio Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Chembio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals 2 2 1 0 1.80 Chembio Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14,066.67%. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chembio Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Chembio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals -950.18% -181.52% -100.79% Chembio Diagnostics -39.68% -48.81% -26.52%

Risk and Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chembio Diagnostics beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It conducted Phase III clinical trials with Xerava through investigating Gram-negative infections treated with Xerava (IGNITE). The company has completed IGNITE1 and IGNITE4, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Xerava with IV administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; IGNITE2, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Xerava with IV-to-oral transition therapy for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI); and IGNITE3, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Xerava with IV administration for the treatment of cUTI. It is also developing TP-271, a synthetic broad-spectrum fluorocycline that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; TP-6076, a synthetic fluorocycline derivative, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections; and TP-2846, a synthetic tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, which is in pre-clinical stage. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize Xerava for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections and other indications in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi. In addition, the company develops tests for a specific form of cancer, concussion, and bovine tuberculosis; and handheld optical analyzers for rapid diagnostic tests. It sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, or DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Concussion Science Group Division of Perseus Science Group LLC to develop a POC diagnostic test for traumatic brain injury; Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics to develop a POC fever panel assay for life-threatening acute febrile illnesses; AstraZeneca to develop a POC test for eosinophilic respiratory disease; and LumiraDx to develop POC diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, New York.

