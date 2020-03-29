Head to Head Survey: QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Cango (NASDAQ:CANG)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get QAD alerts:

QAD has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of QAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QAD and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00

QAD presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.89%. Cango has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.00%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than QAD.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -5.13% -3.91% -1.62% Cango 25.60% 7.08% 4.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QAD and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $310.77 million 2.49 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -48.19 Cango $206.85 million 3.66 $44.03 million $0.37 13.51

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cango, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cango beats QAD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.