Helvi Kay Sandvik Sells 421 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Director Helvi Kay Sandvik sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $13,358.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,198.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helvi Kay Sandvik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Helvi Kay Sandvik acquired 421 shares of Alaska Air Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $9,969.28.

ALK opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

