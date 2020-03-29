Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Herc were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 911.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after buying an additional 763,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Herc by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Herc by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HRI shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:HRI opened at $19.21 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $654.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 3.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.