Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.59%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.73%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah bought 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 471,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,757.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,356 shares of company stock worth $1,182,993 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

