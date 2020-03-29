Hershey Co Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.55 Per Share (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hershey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $6.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Edward Jones raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

HSY opened at $130.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Hershey has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,104 shares of company stock worth $3,548,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 25.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

