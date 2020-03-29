home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €9.00 by Berenberg Bank

home24 (ETR:H24) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 221.43% from the company’s previous close.

ETR H24 opened at €2.80 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. home24 has a 1 year low of €2.70 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of €6.76 ($7.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get home24 alerts:

About home24

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.