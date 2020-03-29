home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €9.00 by Berenberg Bank

home24 (ETR:H24) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 221.43% from the company’s previous close.
ETR H24 opened at €2.80 ($3.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. home24 has a 1 year low of €2.70 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of €6.76 ($7.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.18.
About home24
home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.
