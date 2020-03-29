Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.28 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

