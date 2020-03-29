II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,382,000 after buying an additional 674,256 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,943,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

