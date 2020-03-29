Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,620.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Incyte were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Incyte by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,918,000 after buying an additional 149,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Incyte by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Incyte by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,559,000 after purchasing an additional 140,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.15.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

