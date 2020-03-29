ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,308,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ING Groep worth $27,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ING Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

