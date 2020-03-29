Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $725.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 314.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

