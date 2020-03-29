Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 80.29, a quick ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a return on equity of 58.66% and a net margin of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 183,248 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 42.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 100,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

