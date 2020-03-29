Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,473,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 26,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 395,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 30,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

