Insider Buying: Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ) Insider Buys 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ) insider Andrew Barlow purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

ASX ADJ opened at A$0.01 ($0.00) on Friday. Adslot Ltd has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a one year high of A$0.04 ($0.03). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

About Adslot

Adslot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading technology and digital marketing services. It offers Adslot, a media trading technology platform that enables advertisers and publishers to trade premium display advertising directly; and Symphony, a workflow automation technology for media agencies.

