Insider Buying: Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) Insider Purchases A$12,000.00 in Stock

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) insider Jay Hughes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,510.64).

Jay Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Jay Hughes purchased 73,500 shares of Westoz Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,119.00 ($49,729.79).

Westoz Investment Company Limited has a 1-year low of A$0.75 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of A$1.26 ($0.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22.

About Westoz Investment

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

