Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 10.4%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) fell 10.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $11.92, 595,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 769,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. ValuEngine raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.64% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

