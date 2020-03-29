Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,937 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,177,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after buying an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $490.41 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $619.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.47.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

