Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,810 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of PLW stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.