Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $121.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.