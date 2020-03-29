Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $29,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.