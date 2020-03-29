Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,004.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $43.69.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

