Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $41.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

