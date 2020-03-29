Investors Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Call Options (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,782 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA DXD opened at $29.77 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

