J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $29,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at $2,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JJSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. CL King began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.