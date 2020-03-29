Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after purchasing an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

JKHY stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

