Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 150.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,899.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 108,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $1,645,320.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,080.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 168,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,585. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $734.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

